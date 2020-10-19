Robert Eugene Wilson, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Eugene Wilson age 63 passed away suddenly Wednesday October 14, 2020 in Mansfield, Ohio.

He was born July 9, 1957 in Alliance, Ohio to Cheryl (McAvain) Steed and the late Richard Eugene Wilson.

He is survived his Mother; Cheryl Steed, Daughter; Jessica (James) Benamon, Son; Charles Wilson, Sisters; Terrie, Vada, Brother; Wesley; Grandchildren; MyKayla Smith, Jaelynn Cushingberry, Jessica Benamon, Savanna Benamen, Kevin benamen, Taler Boyd, Damien Tolley, Kaylegha Shahan, Tyler E. Wilson, Avery Wilson and Gabriel Wilson.

He was preceded in death by his Father and a Sister; April. Robert was a truck driver by trade. He is now reunited with his former wife and love of his life. Hopefully they are together again.

Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert Eugene Wilson, please visit our floral store.

More stories from WKBN.com: