Robert C. Rupp, Louisville, Ohio

LOUISVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert C. Rupp age 77 of Louisville passed away Friday December 4, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Canton.

He was a resident of Oakhill manor in Louisville.

He was born August 15, 1943 to Lawrence Hupp and Lucille (Polus) Hupp in Maximo, Ohio.

He served in the United States Army during Vietnam.

He was self employed and was an entrepreneur all of his life.

He will be greatly missed by his family that he leaves behind.

Per his request cremation will take place and a private family burial.

Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert C Rupp, please visit our floral store.