RAVENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert A. Steinwender, age 81 of Ravenna, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 2 at University Hospital in Ravenna.

Robert was born January 16, 1940 in Alliance, Ohio to Robert T. and Lois (Bennington) Steinwender.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran serving on the USS Shadwell.

He was employed at Kutzman Trucking before relocating to Deland, Florida and later Washington, Georgia. He returned to the area and worked at Tommy’s Auto and Williamson GMC.

He enjoyed sharing his special sense of humor with his many friends and family and watching sports especially the Georgia Bulldogs.

He is survived by a daughter, Shari (Keith) Oswalt of Beloit; granddaughter, Sienna Oswalt from North Carolina; sisters, Lois Bergman of South Carolina and June Coss of Florida. Also surviving are stepchildren, Audra Morehead and Mike (Lisa) Morehead; grandchildren, Dylan Morehead and Zach (Deanna) Morehead, all of Ravenna and Matthew (Mallory) Churning from Virginia; three great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and his beloved cat, Willie.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Rebecca, whom he married September 20, 2006 and who passed June 11, 2015; wife, Sally, whom he married March 1, 1986 and who passed September 3, 2005; sisters, Eloise Guarneri and Bertha “Ruth” Simmons and nephew, Ernest Simmons.

A private graveside service will be held at a future date.

