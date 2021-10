SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert A. Johnson died on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.

He was born on November 17, 1982.

An open viewing will take place on Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Almost Home Event Center, 230 S 12th Street, Sebring, OH 44672.

Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert A Johnson, please visit our floral store.