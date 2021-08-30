Rita Mae Simpkins, Deerfield, Ohio

DEERFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rita Mae Simpkins, age 79, entered into the arms of the Lord on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

She was born October 16, 1941 to the late Richard C. Diehl and Annie Catherine (Wagner) Diehl.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis.

She is survived by her daughters, Christina Martin, Tamara Simpkins and Jessica (Darryl); brother, Dennis Diehl; six grandchildren, Scott Sigley, Richard Martin, Annie Facemyer, Robin Simpkins, Jacob Cottrell and Cora Allen and nine great-grandchildren, Tristen Facemyer, Shyanne Campbell, Dennis Campbell, Mia Sigley, Arijana Sigley, Henry Allen, Lucas Allen, Wyatt, Allen and Lydia Allen.

Rita ran Simpkins Trash for 28 years alongside her husband.

She enjoyed, sewing, being a homemaker and gardening. She was formerly a 4-H advisor and a member of the PTA. She was an active member of the Leasure Lad and Lassie Club and the Deerfield United Methodist Church.

Private family services have been held and burial has taken place at Highland Memorial Park.

Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home, Sebring, Ohio.

Plant a tree in memory of Rita or to send flowers to Rita’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 31 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.