BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Ricky” Carl Carpenter, 44, passed away of natural causes unexpectedly in his home on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

He was born on February 6, 1978 in Alliance, Ohio. He is the son of Richard E. Carpenter and LuAnn Wright.



Ricky grew up in Beloit, Ohio and attended West Branch and Southern Local Schools.

He then graduated from the Naval Training Center in Great Lakes, Illinois. He was aboard the U.S.S. Roosevelt which set the record for most days at sea, 160 days.



Ricky lived his life to the fullest and was the life of the party. He fiercely loved his family, friends, animals and anything outdoorsy. He was an avid Cleveland Browns and Indians fan. He enjoyed concerts with his longtime friend of 30 years, Dathan Hunt. He will be greatly missed by anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him and his huge personality.



Ricky is survived by his mother, LuAnn Wright; father, Richard Carpenter; son Colin; sisters, Melissa Brown (John DeSarro) and Lory Smith (Mike Smith); nieces, Brianna and Makenzy; nephews, James, Colton and Brayden; great-nephew, Jhett and two dogs Popeye and Lucy.



Ricky was greeted in Heaven by his grandparents, niece and nephew and his dog, Chumley.



There will be a celebration of his life at a later date.

There will be a celebration of his life at a later date.



A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 19 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.