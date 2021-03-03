Richard M. Jones, Beloit, Ohio

BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard M. Jones age 60 went home with the Lord on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital following a long illness.

He was born July 17, 1960 to the late Norman and Mary (Richards) Jones.

Richard was a graduate of West Branch High School.

He will be remember for his love for animals especially his cats.

Per his request a cremation will take place and he request any donation be made for Angels for Animals.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home.

Plant a tree in memory of Richard by clicking here.



To send flowers to Richard’s family, please visit our floral store.