Richard M. Jones, Beloit, Ohio

Dean's Funeral Home

March 2, 2021

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Obit Generic
More from MyValleyTributes

BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard M. Jones age 60 went home with the Lord on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital following a long illness.

He was born July 17, 1960 to the late Norman and Mary (Richards) Jones.

Richard was a graduate of West Branch High School.

He will be remember for his love for animals especially his cats.

Per his request a cremation will take place and he request any donation be made for Angels for Animals.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home.

Plant a tree in memory of Richard by clicking here.

To send flowers to Richard’s family, please visit our floral store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com