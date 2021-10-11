Richard E. Weekley, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard E. Weekley “Bones” age 62, of Alliance rode peacefully to Heaven on October 9, 2021 with his daughter, Mother and loving family by his side.

He was born July 16, 1959 in Sistersville, WV to Lulubell and Charles Weekley.

Richard was an avid oil well driller, mechanic, father, grandfather and a man of many projects. He loved spending time with his family and friends, working on cars, and riding his Harley Davidson Motorcycles.

He is preceded in death by his two brothers Roger and Randy (James) Weekley and father Charles Weekley.

He will be deeply missed by his loving mother Lulubell Weekly; loving Wife Natalie Weekley; daughters Olivia (Jacob) Dowling, Shanda Wayne, His six grandchildren Decker and Adelaide Dowling, Kylee and Trevor Lafontaine, Ava and Kenna Coen. Also, his two brothers; Charles (Deborah) Weekly, Ralph Weekley, and three sisters; Brenda Weekley, Cindy Gillman and Pandora (Ronald Howell. Also, many beloved nieces and nephews.

Friend and family will be welcome to visit on Thursday October 14, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Dean’s Funeral Home, 256 W. Ohio Avenue Sebring.

Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Quint Bryan officiating.

Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park.

