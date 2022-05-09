BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard D. Baird of Beloit passed away Monday, May 2, 2022.

He was born July 12, 1962.

He is survived by his wife, Tiffany, they were married August 26, 2018; daughter, Brandy (Curtis) Pascley; sons, Jason and Tyler; sisters, Barbara and Sandy; brothers, Bobby, Bill and Jim and two grandchildren, Rhyan and Ro’Heen Walton.

Richard’s hobbies included being outside, enjoying himself and scrapping. He will be remembered as being tall, dark and handsome.

Per his request cremation has taken place and no public cervices will be held.

Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com. Arrangements were entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home, Sebring, Ohio.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Richard D. Baird, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 10 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.