Richard A. Skelding, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard A. Skelding, age 57 of Alliance, passed away Sunday, October 26, 2020 at Community Care Center in Alliance.

He was born January 6, 1963 to the late William Skelding and Dorothy (Smith) Skelding.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Skelding and grandparents, William and Pearl Skelding.

He is survived by his mother, Dorothy (Smith) Skelding; fiancée, Sandra (Adams) Moreland; siblings, Mary (Tom) Park, Bill (Sherry) Skelding, Alice (Keith) Hines, Robert (Bonnie) Skelding and Ray (Kim) Skelding; stepchildren, Stacy Morgan, Jennifer Moreland and John Moreland; eight grandchildren and his beloved dog, Milo.

Ricky was the Cleveland Browns’ number one fan. He also enjoyed fishing, playing pool, chess, dice, darts, corn hole and gambling on scratch off lottery tickets.

He was very proud of his time serving in the United States Army and was an excellent marksman.

He will be missed greatly by his friends and family.

Per his request cremation will take place and a private memorial service will be held.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio. Friends and family may share their online memories and or condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Richard A. Skelding, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 27 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: