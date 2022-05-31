SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rebecca Davis passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022 from sudden cardiac attack at Salem Hospital.

Rebecca was born February 23,1953 in Salem, Ohio.

She attended United High School graduated in 1971.

Becky was a member of Winona Trail riders, 4-H Equine club of Columbiana County and she was a high school majorette.

Becky was married to Richard M. Davis. He has been deceased for seven years.

Becky’s hobbies included camping, boating, yard sales and going to auctions, she was always working in her flower beds. She enjoyed watching her granddaughter twirl baton at Friday night football games, she never missed a game. She loved to go to fair to watch her granddaughters ride their horses. She loved her animals and her special cat named Fred. Everyone that knew Becky just loved her. She was always being funny and silly and had a heart of Gold.

She was previously a caregiver and activities director for the Elderly. She retired from Fresh mark in Salem.

Becky is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Thomas (Michael) of Salem; her grandchildren, Haley Thomas of Salem, Ohio, Luke Thomas (Diana) of Ann Arbor, Michigan and Mia Davis of Struthers, Ohio; one great-grandchild, Ava Thomas of Ann Arbor, Michigan and her two brothers, Kent Cable (Charmain) of Sebring, Ohio and David Cable (Vicki) of Salem, Ohio.

Becky also leaves to cherish her memory cousins that she grew up with and was very close to, Lorna (Lucas) Hanna (Ron), Bill and Sherri Lucas of Rittman, Ohio and Barry and Beth Anne Lane of Salem, Ohio.

Becky was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Geneva (Lucas) Cable.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

Per her wishes, no services will be held. Friends and family may share their condolences at www.dean’sfuneralhome.com.

