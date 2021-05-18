Rebecca Ann Crowe, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rebecca Ann Crowe passed away peacefully at her Alliance home on Monday, May 17, 2021.

She was born January 24, 1960 to the late Charles Qualk and Betty (Qualk) Rowe.



She leaves behind her husband, Kenneth Maynard Crowe, Jr.; granddaughter, Kassandra Marie Martin; her grandson, Alexander Edward Martin and great-granddaughter, Myra Marie Bistrow, of Canton.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Kendra in July 2020. Her death was devastating to Rebecca.

Rebecca lived in the area since 1976. She had a very close relationship with her dad. She loved animals including horses and dogs. She enjoyed attending horse shows and reading in her free time.



Rebecca was employed as a manager in local retail stories including Circle K and Pet Supplies Plus until her period of declining health.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean's Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

