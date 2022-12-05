SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rebecca A. (Criss) Reed, age 62, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, at University Hospital surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born in Salem to the late James and Beatrice (Carr) Criss.

Rebecca was a West Branch graduate.

She was employed at Crandall Medical Center until she retired in September 2022.

She is survived by her two sons, Rick Reed of Salem and Randy (Missi) Reed of Washingtonville; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; five sisters, Sandra Criss of Salem, Barbara Jochem of Canton, Betty Baddley, Brenda (Steve) Nagle of Alliance and Annette (Eric) Woodley of Sebring; three brothers, James Criss of Canfield, Roger Criss and Fredd Criss, both of Salem; a nephew who was like a brother, Mike (Constance) Criss of Salem and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ricky Reed and a sister, Pamela Weese.

Rebecca will be missed and remembered by the people whose lives she touched.

Graveside services will be held at East Goshen Cemetery on Friday, December 9, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Paul Freer officiating.

Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Dean's Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 6 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.