SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rayshawn Easley age 39 passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Roselawn Gardens.

He was born January 15, 1981.

Per his request cremation will take place and no services will be held.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.



