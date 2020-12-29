Raymond Boycan, Sebring, Ohio

December 21, 2020

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond Boycan passed away Monday, December 21, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio, with his loving family at his side.

He was born December 20, 1925, to Nora (Wren) Boycan and John L. Boycan.

Per his request he wanted no services or fuss as he put it.

Cremation has taken place.

Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

