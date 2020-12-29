Raymond Boycan, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond Boycan passed away Monday, December 21, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio, with his loving family at his side.

He was born December 20, 1925, to Nora (Wren) Boycan and John L. Boycan.

Per his request he wanted no services or fuss as he put it.

Cremation has taken place.

