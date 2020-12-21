Randy A. Jones, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randy A. Jones, age 61, passed away suddenly Saturday, December 19, 2020, at his home.

He was born April 29, 2020, to Richard Jones and Mary (Ritchea) Jones.

Per his request, cremation will take place and no public services will be held.

