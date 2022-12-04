NORTH BENTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randall “Rand” Davis, 73, of North Benton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022 from pneumonia complications.

He was the son of Marian and Ray Davis, Sr., born on November 4, 1949.

Randy retired from General Motors, where he worked for 32 years.

He was an avid Harley Davidson rider and loved playing music and traveling.

He was a Christian by faith.

He is survived by siblings, Mary and Harold England, Ray Davis, Jr., Virginia Maloy, Keith and Maricela Davis, Lynn and Karen Davis and Sue Conrad; his children, Mark and Edie Davis and Stephanie and Brian Robinson; his grandchildren, Brianna Hickman, Angel Hickman, Briar and Arielle Hickman and Emily and Grace Wise and great-grandchildren, Loucious Hickman and Theo Hickman.

He is preceded in death by his sisters, Joan Miller, Beverly White and Malita Kurtz and his infant son, Michael.

A celebration of life will be held Monday, December 5, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Dean’s Funeral Home in Sebring, Ohio.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home, Sebring, Ohio.

Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Randall E. Davis, Sr., please visit our floral store.