Phillip J. Logan, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phillip J. Logan age 54 passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at his home.

He was born July 10, 1966 to the late Arvin Logan and Roberta Williams Logan.

He is survived by his brothers; Arvin Logan and Gavin (Robin) Logan. Niece; Rebecca Jean Logan (Beckers), nephews; Justin (Kelsea) Logan, William Logan, Andrew Callen, Jonathon Stonemeitz, and many other nieces and nephews. His fur-babies; Dutchess and Sweetsie.

Phillip was a military buff and collected Army items. He also enjoyed collecting Sci-fi movies and Star Wars. In his free time he also enjoyed building models. He enjoyed taking care of people and will be remembered for his silly and goofy personality. He had a good work ethic and was always dependable and reliable. He loved his family heritage and was very proud of his Scottish heritage.

He will be greatly missed by his family. Per his request cremation has taken place and no public services will be held.

