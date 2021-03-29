Paul D. Naugle, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul D. Naugle, age 51, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Aultman Community Care Center.

He was born July 7, 1969 to the late David Naugle and Linda (Kelly) Naugle-Jolly.

Paul was an avid fisherman that loved the outdoors. He was a fan of Dallas Cowboys and Ohio State football. He will always be known for a man that loved his family and could build anything.

He leaves behind to cherish his memories his son, Christopher Naugle; sister, Carla (Jim) Huntsman and brothers, Terry and Gary Naugle.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Per his request private cremation will take place and no public services will be held at this time.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio. Online condolences can be shared at www.deansfuneralhome.com.

