ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patti I. Reynolds, age 70, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021 at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital.

She was born May 4, 1951 to the late Alfred Elbertson and Mary Henry. I

In addition to her parents, Patti was preceded in death by two brothers, Alfred and Lewis Elbertson.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Robert.

Patti was a 1969 graduate of Johnstown Mennonite School.

She worked as a medical records clerk at Alliance Community Hospital.

She was a member of the South Union Chapel.

She enjoyed music, cooking, baking, and cleaning. She was a people person who absolutely loved children. She was very active in the children’s program at her church.

A memorial will be held at a later date. Information will be updated when available via our website and Facebook.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio

Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Patti I (Elbertson) Reynolds, please visit our floral store.