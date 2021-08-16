Patricia (Moore) Gray, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Gray, age 71, passed away Saturday August 14, 2021 at Crandall Medical Center in Sebring.

She was born August 3, 1949 to the late John Moore and Frances Grimm.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers, John Moore, Jr., Donny Moore and Tim Moore.

She is survived by her sisters, Cathy Swanson and Debra Walker.

Patricia enjoyed watching television. She will be missed greatly by her family but is now at peace.

Per her request cremation has taken place and no public services will be held.

Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home. Friends and family may share their condolences online at www.deansfuneralhome.com.