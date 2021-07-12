Patricia French, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia French, age 65 passed away on July 7, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born March 17, 1956 to the late David and Evelyn ( Higgins) Ruggly.

She enjoyed watching TV, drawing, playing marbles and cards. She just loved spending time with her family especially her grand children. She had a strong passion for her dogs and multiple birds.

Patricia is survived by daughters: Heather Ziegler and Courtney French. Sons: Carl ( Margaret Withrow) Ziegler, Gregory French and Brian French, sisters: Debra West, Tammy (Joseph) Sloat and Kim (Robert) Wilson. Brother: David (Jenny Appleby) Ruggly. 16 grandchildren and five great- grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter: Rachael Ziegler and her Husband: Dennis French.

Per her request there will be no public services at this time.

