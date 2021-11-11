Patricia Ann Beltz, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann Beltz, age 65, entered into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

She was born July 19,1956 to the late Nelson and Blanche (Mayer) Kaiser.



She is survived by her loving husband, Larry J. Beltz, that she married on September 2, 1978; daughter, Lindsay (Terry) Beltz; son, Chris (Carrie) Beltz; brother, David Kaiser and grandchild, Jayden Haidet; along with several nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Donna Aho.



Patricia’s greatest love was spending time with her family, especially spoiling her children and grandchild.

She was a 1974 graduate of Hoover High School and earned her Associate Degree from Kent State University.

Patricia was a history buff that enjoyed visiting Civil War sites. She also enjoyed all animals especially horses. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.



Per her request cremation has taken place.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio

