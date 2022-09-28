ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela Craig, age 51, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 9:10 a.m.

Pamela was born on June 3, 1971, to her Mother Doris Carpenter and her father, Harry Craig.

There was nothing in life that she loved more than her children and grandchildren and the bond she had with her brothers and sisters. Pamela was always known to be the life of the party and was the best friend anyone could ever ask for. In her later years she enjoyed spending time with her fiancé George who were set to get married this year.

Pamela left behind one daughter, Cassie (Chara) Hubbard of Alliance, one son, Michael (Madison) Kelley, of Alliance and four grandchildren Gage Thomas, Faith Thomas, Abigail Thomas and Grayson Gray,

all of Alliance. She also left behind one brother Michael (Debbie) Craig of Canton, and

one sister Nancy Craig of East Liverpool. She also left behind her fiancé George Winters of

Alliance. She had lots of nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.



She was preceded in Death by her Father Harry Craig, Her mother Doris Morris, her sister

Rebecca Craig and her brother Steven Craig.



We will be planning a celebration of life for Pamela. If anyone would like to send flowers/cards

or donations to help with cost there is a GoFundMe page up on Cassie’s Facebook, and the

address everything can be sent to if you would like to mail anything is 15970 Cenfield St. NE

Alliance, OH 44601.

Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home.

