ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Owen Strom Davidson, age 81, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, after several years of declining health.

Owen was born on May 11, 1940, in Alliance, Ohio.

He is survived by his beloved sons, Jerry of Alliance and Jamie (Mary) of Sebring; grandson, Josh; brother, Tom, and many sisters-and brothers-in law, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Cher and parents, Gerald and Evelyn.



Owen graduated from Alliance High School.

He worked for many years as a tool and die sinker at Transue & Williams.

He was happiest when he was mowing the grass, camping, using his hands to fix almost anything and passing on his skills and wisdom to his sons and nephews and nieces, whose lives he influenced in so many important, positive ways. Owen had a heart of pure gold and was dad to many of his extended family, blessing them with his love and loyalty through the years. For over 25 summers Owen and his family enjoyed camping and boating at Westville Lake. They were often joined by extended family and friends for many happy times that are still talked about with love and cherished in memory.



A celebration of Life will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Dean’s Funeral Home in Sebring, Ohio, with Owen’s brother-in-law, Jim officiating.

We would love our family and friends to join us for this time together. A brief graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 26 at 2:00 p.m. at Mount Union Cemetery in Alliance.



A special and sincere thanks to the dedicated, compassionate staff at Alliance Community Hospital for their excellent care of our beloved Owen.



