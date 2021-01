SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ottis J. Riggs passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021.

He was born on July 6, 1962.

Visitation will be on Friday, January 8, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Dean’s Funeral Home in, 254 W. Ohio, Sebring, Ohio.

A Funeral Service will follow Friday at the funeral home at 6:00 p.m.

Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home.