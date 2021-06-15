Norma J. Brewer, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norma J. Brewer, age 81, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021 at Crandall Medical Center in Sebring.

She was born October 17, 1939 in Akron, Ohio to the late Jesse Watson and Julia (Eckler) Watson.

She is survived by a daughter, Tami (Chris) Church; sister, Barbara; sister-in-law, Elaine; grandchildren, Emily( Justin) and Ryan (Faith) and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ron Brewer and sister, Julie.

Norma and Ron are reunited, together again.

Her grandchildren were the light of her life. Norma was a talented singer and very musically gifted. She enjoyed working in the yard and playing cards. She was a huge Ohio State fan.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a no kill animal organization or shelter.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Dean’s Funeral Home from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 16 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.