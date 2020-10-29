Nikita Smith, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nikita Smith age 72 passed away Wednesday, October 28 at Aultman Alliance Hospital.

She was born May 19, 1948 to the late George W. Smith and the late Dorthea L (Russell) Smith.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Clark; a brother, William Smith; her loving nieces and nephews, Michael Smith, Andrea Gillespie and Larry Seabolt; 12 great- nieces and nephews, and many extended family and friends.

Nikita worked as a manager at Fashion Bug in Alliance for many years.

She enjoyed all types of shopping including garage sailing and frequenting thrift stores. In her spare time she also enjoyed reading, camping, crafts and baking. Her favorite thing to bake was zucchini bread.

Per her request cremation will take place and no public services will be held.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio. Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com.

