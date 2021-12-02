Nellie M. Boone, North Benton, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nellie M. Boone age 76 passed away at her home on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

She was born April 4, 1945 in Upshur, West Virginia.

Nellie enjoyed being outdoors; coon hunting, feeding wild animals and enjoying the beauty of nature. Her other hobbies included playing bingo, cooking and her love for fast, muscle cars. She will be remembered as a God fearing woman that will be greatly missed.

She is survived by a daughter; Charlotte (Sis) Buck Hicks, three sons; Stoney (Faye) Cutright, Anthony Cutright and Michael Cutright.Siblings; Charlotte Lallie of Florida, Shirley Reinard of Pennsylvania, Ethel Katus of Pennsylvania, Mary (Ed) Levingston of West Virginia, Doris Hearth of Pennsylvania, Robert Duke of West Virginia, Warren (Johnnie) Duke of North Benton, Joe Duke of Pennsylvania, grandchildren; Melinda Hicks, Austin Cutright, Brecken Cutright, Cutis Cutright, great- grandchildren; Sebastian, Iveana Rose, niece; Rosie (matt) Rose, lifetime friend; Bud Cutright.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters; Charlene Ludwin, and Lorrela Morris.

