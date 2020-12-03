Nancy Carnahan, Alliance, Ohio

Alliance, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Carnahan, age 50, of Alliance passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at home.

Nancy was born on February 13, 1970 in Sarasota, Florida to Larry Carnahan, Sr. and Helen (Coleman) Carnahan.

Nancy was a 1989 graduate of Alliance High School.

She is survived by her daughter, Jazmin Carnahan; sisters, Bonnie Freeders and Evelyn Carnahan; brother, Larry Carnahan, Jr.; grandparents, Austin and Betty Carnahan; multiple nieces, nephews, great- nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Betty Carnahan.

Nancy loved her daughter and her family. She also loved her clients that she enjoyed caring for. She will be greatly missed by her loving family.

Per her wishes she has been cremated and no public services will be held.

Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

