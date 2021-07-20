Myrtle E. Mikes, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Myrtle E. Mikes passed away Tuesday, July 20.

Myrtle was born April 18, 1929.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 23, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at Dean’s Funeral Home in Sebring where the funeral service will begin at 12:00 Noon.

Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. in Alliance City Cemetery following the funeral.

