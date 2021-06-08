Monica L. Breit, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Monica L. Breit, age 54, passed away suddenly Sunday, June 6, 2021 at her home.

She was born July 24, 1966 to Harry lee Haney and Hazel J (Funk) Haney.

In addition to her parents she is survived by her sons, Derek Haney and his fiancée, MacKenna Worley and Devin Young and brothers, Troy Whittington and HL Haney.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Sherri Bell.

Monica worked as the Clerk of Courts for the City of Alliance for 13 years.

She enjoyed shopping, cooking and collecting elephants and rocks. She also enjoyed spending time in nature and bike rides. She loved all genres of music and spending time with her friends. She will be greatly missed.

The family is planning a memorial service for a future date.

Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home, Sebring, Ohio.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Monica L Breit, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 9 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.