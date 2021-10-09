Mildred Zachery, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred Zachery, age 93, passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Metro Hospital in Cleveland.

She was born October 21, 1927 to the late Jame and Matilda (Mentor) Winston.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Willie H. Zachery; son, Franklin Winston; sisters, Lucille Poindextor, Addie Johnson, Johnnie Ruth Johnson and Essie Whitening and brothers, Carl Winston, LC “Pep” Winston, Neal Winston and Lincoln Winston.

She is survived by four daughters, Jeanette (Joe) Housey of Massachusetts, Mamie (Ulyss) Thomas of Alliance, Yvonne (Sam) Nixon of Alliance and Harriet (Doc) Cottingham of California; son, Bradford Zachery; 16 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

Mildred worked as a nurse’s aide and retired from Alliance Community Hospital.

She was a member of the New Zion Church.

She was a sweet lady that enjoyed taking care of others. She had a sense of humor and enjoyed joking with children. Her hobbies included bowling, traveling to Alabama to see her family and cooking; sockit cakes.

She will be deeply missed but is now present with the Lord and reunited in Heaven, with all her loved ones that have gone before her.

Visitation will take place at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1135 Jersey Street, Alliance, on Saturday, October 16, 2021 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. with a home going service taking place at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor Greg Sampson officiating.

Burial will follow at Alliance City Cemetery.

Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

