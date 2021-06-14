Michelle “Mikki” C. Sweely, Beloit, Ohio

BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michelle “Mikki” Sweely of Beloit, Ohio passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, June 14, 2021.



Mikki was born, May 10, 1975.

She is survived by her parents, Mark and Janet Sweely of Alliance, Ohio and Tim and DeeDee Donnalley of Beloit, Ohio.

She loved her family dearly. Her favorite past times were crafts and having pretty nails. She loved the color purple. Mikki had a heart of gold. If the rest of the world loved like Mikki did then it would be a much better world.



Sons, Tyler Sweely and her pride and joy, Xander Culbertson. Sisters, Mardee (Steve) Bigham and Meridyth Sweely. Grandchildren, Bentley, Kay and the light of her eyes, Delilah. Nieces and nephews, Harlie Griffith, Joseph Coffman, Samantha Coffman and Christopher Coffman. Dear friends, Tracy Meadows and Brittany Detchon.



The family will be having a celebration of life Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at Mikki’s home.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio. Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.dean’sfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Michelle “Mikki” C. (Donnalley) Sweely, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 15 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.