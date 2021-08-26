Michele Stillwagon, North Lawrence, Ohio

NORTH LAWRENCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michele Stillwagon, age 61, passed away Friday August 20, 2021 at Aultman Compassionate Care Center in Canton.

She was born August 9, 1960 to Patricia (Lee) Stillwagon and the late Carl Stillwagon.

She is survived by her sister Carla (Stillwagon) Wolfe and her daughters Aimee and Paige and her children Kendall, Jaxson and Lincoln and brother-in-law David Wolfe; and her sister Theresa (Stillwagon) Heasley and her son Joshua; and her nephew Jason Wright. Michele made devotion to the Lord her first priority, deeply loved her family and friends and touched the lives of many.

She was preceded in death by her sister Kimberly Stillwagon.

A Visitation Memorial will be held on September 18, 2021 from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. at Dean’s Funeral Home, 256 W. Ohio Sebring, OH 44672

A Celebration of Life Social will be held September 18, 2021 from 4:30-6:30 at the Almost Home Event Center, 230 S. 12th Street, Sebring, OH 44672

Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Michele M Stillwagon, please visit our floral store.