Michael ” Mike” A. Kelly, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael ” Mike” A. Kelly age 69 passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Bel Air with his daughters by his side surrounded in love.

He was born June 2, 1951 to the late Warren Kelly and Edith (Creutz) Kelly.

Mike was a graduate of Marlington High School.

He was also a graduate of Bowling Green College with a Degree in Business.

Mike had a passion for music, especially classic rock. He was a talented guitar player and he played in multiple bands. He also enjoyed collecting guitars. He was a jack of all trades and had the ability to fix anything with duct tape. He was the official duct tape master.

He is survived by two daughters; Elizabeth (Darci) Couch, Tiffanie Zdjelar, sons; Jeremiah Kelly, Eric Kelly, sister; Ann (John) Adams, grandchildren; Shyenne, Emma, and Izabelle.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister; Joyce Eakin, brother; Roger Kelly, and granddaughter; Skyelar.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean's Funeral Home.

