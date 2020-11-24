Michael Mandolesi, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Mandolesi, age 61, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Aultman Alliance Hospital after a brief illness.

He was born July 7, 1959, to the late Ed Mandolesi and Joanne ( Francis) Mandolesi.

He is survived by his daughters, Megan Lynn Mandolesi, Morgan Elizabeth (Willie Jenkins) Mandolesi and Michelle Lindsay (Daniel) Roller; sisters, Monica Mandolesi; brothers, Ed “Butch” (Margaret) Mandolesi, Matthew (Beth) Mandolesi; grandchildren, Mercedes, Carter, Maddox, Cameron, Caris and several Nieces and Nephews.

Michael loved to shop and loved to go bowling.

He worked at Alliance Community Hospital as an orderly for many years.

He enjoyed spending time with his Daughters as well as hanging out with his Brother; “Butch”. He also loved his cat, Charcoal.

Cremation will take place and inurnment will take place at a future date with Father Feicht officiating a graveside service at St. Joseph Cemetery in Alliance.

