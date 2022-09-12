DEERFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Joseph West was 38 years old when he passed away in Akron, Ohio on Thursday, September 8, 2022

Michael was born at Robison Memorial Hospital in Ravenna, Ohio on September 29, 1983.

Michael was a funny, caring and loving person. He loved his family very much.

Michael received his GED.

Michael is survived by his daughter, Bailey West; father, Tommy West; sister, Nicole West; stepmother, Sue West; stepsister, Amber Myers;, stepbrother, Ryan Horne and grandparents, Gary and Lucille Sinclair. He is also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins.

His funeral service will be held in private.

Michael was loved by all and will be extremely missed.

Arrangements handled by Dean’s Funeral Home.

