Michael Allen Kennedy, Jr., Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Allen Kennedy, age 29, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Aultman Alliance Hospital.

He was born April 4, 1991 to Michael Kennedy and Rebecca (Hightland) Nichols.

He leaves behind his wife, Kayla; children, Novalea, Aydin, Jensen and Vito; stepdad, John; cousin, Gina Joseph and friends, Jamie Ruth and Deanna Ruth, who provided loving support and helped take care of Michael in his final months.

Michael enjoyed mudding, playing video games and spending time with his children.

He will be greatly missed by his family.

Per his request no public services will be held.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio. Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com.

