SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael A. West died on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

He was born July 6, 1959.

There will be a Viewing on Sunday, December 19, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Almost Home Event Center, 230 S 12th St., Sebring, OH 44672 and another on Monday, December 20 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home.