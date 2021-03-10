Mary L. Kline, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lousie Kline of Alliance, Ohio made her grand exit on Thursday, March 4, 2021, after an extended illness.

She was born April 11, 1941 in Pleasants County, West Virginia to Howard and Georgia Marie Owens. She came into the world kicking ass and taking names and continued to do for the next 79 years.

Mary will be dearly missed by her children, Christopher and Della; ten siblings; dozens of nieces and nephews and many longtime friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and a sister.



Mary loved spending time with her family and friends. She was always on the go and loved to meet new people. She never met a stranger. She was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Mary loved gardening, music, dancing, playing bingo and of course scratch off tickets. We are told the Ohio Lottery Commission is devastated. Mary’s favorite movie was Dirty Dancing. She watched it too many times to count. Hopefully her dream finally came true and Patrick Swayze is lifting her high on that dance floor in the sky. Just like Baby, nobody ever put Mary in the corner!



No public services will be held.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers or donations the family would ask that you wear a mask and be kind to one another.

