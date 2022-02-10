BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jane Krahling, age 84, passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

She was born November 20, 1937, to the late Ralph A Brown and Vera Jane (Harding) Brown.

Mary Jane was an artist that loved animals, nature, music, baking and cooking. She would do anything for anybody and lover of all things.

She previously attended Sebring Nazarene Church.

Mary Jane leaves behind to cherish her memories; Daughter, Anne Turner. Son: Al (Lori) Krahling III. Sister, Martha Temperton and Grandson, Erik A Krahling. Also; her beloved cat, Patches.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; Al E. Krahling, Jr; Brothers; Theron, Don, Sam, Ralph, James, and Raymond Brown.

A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Highland Memorial Gardens. Brother Herb Smith will conduct the service.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

