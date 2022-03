ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Hairston passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022.

She was born on September 30, 1942.

There will be a homegoing visitation on Monday, March 7, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Feed My Sheep, 114 E Main Street, Alliance, OH 44601, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements handled by Dean’s Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary, please visit our floral store.