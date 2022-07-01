ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary E. Prendergast, age 78, passed away at home Thursday, June 30, 2022 following a long illness.

She was born May 19, 1944 in Alliance, Ohio.

She graduated from Marlington High School.

After retiring from the Genie Corporation, she enjoyed many things in her life. Gardening, artwork and time with her grandchildren just to name a few.

She is survived by her daughter, Toni Pelamati; son, Michael Calderone; grandsons, Joe Grimes and Jerrid Pelamati; granddaughters, Hailey Tucker and Brandi Stillion and numerous friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Samuel Naugle; mother, Edith (Hively) Naugle; sisters, Edy May and Sally; brothers, Samuel and Robert and David and grandson, Tommy Lee.

Per her wishes she was cremated and no services were desired.

Arrangements handled by Dean’s Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary Ellen Prendergast, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 3 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.