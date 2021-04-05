Martha “Jane” Gowen, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha “Jane” Gowen, age 73 of Alliance, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at The Cleveland Clinic after a sudden illness.

She was born February 19, 1948 to the late Walter A. Hobson and Lydia L. Hogue Hobson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Laverne Hobson, Walt Hobson, Blair Hobson, Ken Hobson, Eugene Hobson, Tom Hobson and Joseph Hobson.

She is survived by three daughters, Deborah (Ted) Kelley, Pamela Gowen and DaNelle Gowen; siblings, Elaine Soptelean of Jewett, Ohio, Jean Cosma of Minerva, Ohio and Bob (Patty) Hobson of Scio, Ohio; grandchildren, Daniel Kelley, Levi (McKinsey) Kelley, Benjamin Kelley, Charli (Alexander) Kelley Orenuga, Alix Kelley, Brody Gowen and Chase Gowen; great-grandchildren, Remiah Orenuga, Alexander Orenuga, Jr. and Ezra Orenuga; honorary daughter, Tammy Kaylor, as well as many other extended friends and family.

Jane will be remembered for her large heart and her willingness to help by doing things for others.

She attended Calvary Pentecostal Church in Sebring.

Her hobbies included crocheting, board games and playing cards. She was quite the jokester who enjoyed playing jokes on others. She had a great sense of humor. She taught her children the importance of giving, being thankful and using proper manners. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Visitation will take place at Trinity Gospel Temple in Canton from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 8, 2021 with Pastor Michael E. Kelley officiating. Celebration of Life will take place immediately following the visitation.

Internment will take place at Herrington Cemetery in Mechanicstown at 3:00 p.m.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean's Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 6 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.