Marsha L. Miller, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marsha L. Miller, age 67, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Bel-Air Care Center.

She was born October 20, 1953 to Lester and Bessie (Kelly) Wilson.

Marsha was a member of First Assembly of God in Alliance.

She was a dedicated family women that enjoyed spending time with her great-nieces and nephews. She also, enjoyed crafts, drawing and gambling, especially slot machines.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories her sisters, Shirley Jordan, Dessella Kelly, Mary Jesiolowski and Linda Williams; brother, Lloyd Wilson, along with several nieces and nephews and special friends, Joe Barker and Ray Head.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Chuck Wilson

Visitation will take place on Monday, March 8, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Dean’s Funeral Home.

