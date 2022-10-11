ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marla Diane Ramsey passed away in Alliance, Ohio on Saturday, October 8, 2022.

She was born on October 16, 1957 in West Virginia. Marla went to be with the Lord at the young age of 64.

She is preceded in death by her parents; four brothers and a son, Robert Sanchez.

She survived by three children, Stephanie Sanchez, of Las Vegas Nevada, John Sanchez of Canton Ohio and Antonia Allen of Hattiesburg, Mississippi; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Marla is also survived by her sisters, Patricia Mick, Akron Ohio, Stella Juare, and Valerie Wheeler, all of Alliance, Ohio.

She will forever be missed and loved. Rest in Peace Momma!

Arrangements were entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home.

