ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark Daniel Schott passed away and is at peace with the lord on Saturday, October 8, 2022.

He was born in Alliance, Ohio to Eugene and Roberta (Wilt) Schott, where he lived and worked.

Mark graduated from Alliance High School in 1993.

Mark worked and co-owned Schott Feed and Supply on Patterson Street in Alliance with his father, Eugene Schott. He also was the co-owner of a sports card shop called Krazy Kards with his longtime friend, Fredd Graves.

Mark was an avid sports fan where he hosted and was a member of many fantasy sports leagues with his family and friends. He also loved rock music, attending concerts and was a bass guitarist for Hiner Street Band.

He is survived by his father, Eugene Schott; son, Kevin Schott; brother Michael Schott; sister-in-law, Stacie Schott; niece, Rylie Schott; stepbrothers, Tom and Dan Schott; stepsisters, Barb Schott Reinsel and Beverly Schott Benjamin; several stepnieces and nephews and several aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as by his friends who were like family to him, Fredd, Jason, Tim, Chad, Sean, John, Bill, Greg, Craig and Roger and many many more.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Roberta (Wilt) Schott and stepmother, Midge (Monter) Schott.

A private gathering will be held for the family.

Any memorial contributions should be given to Kevin Schott and Jessica Ball. Proceeds to cover costs for Mark’s passing and the upcoming birth of Mark’s grandson, Asher Michael Schott. Mark would have loved his grandchild and would have wished that proceeds go to assisting his parents with care.

