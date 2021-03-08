Marjorie J. Hathaway, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marjorie J. Hathaway, age 83, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born May 3, 1927 in Shoals, Indiana.

She is survived by her daughters, Gerri (Jessie) Cooper and Bonnie (Dale) Andrews; sons, Billy Eugene Hathaway, Jr. and Bruce Hathaway; eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Eugene Hathaway, Sr. and brothers, James Lee Hathaway, Marshall P. Hathaway and Kenneth Joe Hathaway.

Marjorie enjoyed playing bingo, jigsaw puzzles, scratch off lottery tickets and spending time with her friends and family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Per her request cremation will take place with a private graveside service at Atwater Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean's Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

