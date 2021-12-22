MASSILLON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margie Jean Martin age 65, passed away December 20, 2021 at Altercare of Navarre.

She was born September 11, 1956 to the late Arthur and Erlene (Pittman) Hall.

In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by a sister; Louise Porter.

She is survived by her daughters; Triana Thurman and Jennifer (Ashley Medina) Thurman, son; Jeffery Thurman Jr., sisters; Elizabeth Ramsey, Joyce Pittman, Etta Lilly, brothers; Tony Hall, Arthur Hall, Leroy Hall, grandchildren; Toni S. Thurman, Makya Herning, Carsyn Thurman, Boston Thurman, several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Margie retired from PCC Airfoils after working as a laborer for over 20 years. After she retired and ran her own catering business.

She enjoyed eating, cooking, and fellowshipping with friends and family. She was a member of The Temple of Faith Church of God in Christ.

A time of visitation will be held Monday December 27, 2021 at The Temple of Faith Church of God in Christ at 1221 E Patterson Street in Alliance. A Home Going Service will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Bishop Dr.Nick Myers officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home.

